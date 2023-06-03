United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,379 shares of company stock valued at $42,218,537. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $217.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.13. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

