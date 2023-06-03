Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 263,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after buying an additional 219,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 108.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 92,453 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,345,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,556,367.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of UVE opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UVE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

