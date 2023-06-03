Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.
Valero Energy Stock Up 3.2 %
VLO stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.56.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valero Energy (VLO)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.