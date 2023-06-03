Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

