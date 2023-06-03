Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,259,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

VTYX stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $493,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,726.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 458,391 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,931. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.