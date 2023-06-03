Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.26

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 528855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

A number of research firms have commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

