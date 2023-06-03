Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,460 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,693,000 after acquiring an additional 70,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in EnerSys by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENS opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $103.42.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

