Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 29,292 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 52,565 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 437,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 272,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CYH opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

