Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 473 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.41.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Articles

