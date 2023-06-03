Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

In other Hibbett news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,717.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

