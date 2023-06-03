Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,962 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 4.0 %

BECN stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $68.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,163. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.