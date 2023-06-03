Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,969 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FibroGen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Stock Performance

FGEN stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 24,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $522,059.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,535,308.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 24,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $522,059.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,535,308.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $36,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,140.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,931 shares of company stock worth $2,358,203 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading

