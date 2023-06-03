Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,043 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 425,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,033 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniel Lee Jones acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.51 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,062,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, insider Matthew T. Funke purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,633.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.51 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,062,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,495 shares of company stock worth $376,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.88. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

