Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,427 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

Nutrien Trading Up 2.5 %

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $54.79 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.