Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 24,288 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,873,000 after buying an additional 1,845,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,418,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after buying an additional 343,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,880,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,600,000 after buying an additional 1,034,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,693,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,191,000 after purchasing an additional 892,741 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECK. CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $43.40 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

