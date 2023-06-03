Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYGN opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

