Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,197,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 101,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 147.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 7.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $274.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,617 shares in the company, valued at $768,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas L. Place purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,390.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,875 shares of company stock worth $119,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.