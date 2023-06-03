Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,027 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after buying an additional 31,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 1,030.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $585.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93.

Several research firms recently commented on DXPE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,610,723.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,610,723.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,733.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

