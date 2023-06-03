Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 158.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,350,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,609,000 after buying an additional 1,446,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 756,593 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 732,290 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALDX opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

ALDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

