Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,116 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Schneider National by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schneider National by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

