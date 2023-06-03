Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 153.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 778,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,377 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 3,139.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

MultiPlan Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of MPLN opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.09 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

