Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,337 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,590.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

EGRX stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.83 million, a P/E ratio of 430.69 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.16. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

