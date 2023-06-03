Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,961 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 79,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Stericycle Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

