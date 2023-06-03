Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,689 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 777,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 609,773 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of CHS opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.22. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $524.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

