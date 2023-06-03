Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,260,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 136,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 80,654 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,566,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 4.1 %

Malibu Boats Company Profile

MBUU opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $70.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79.

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.