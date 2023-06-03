Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 301.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $149,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.44.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.