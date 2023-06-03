Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth $421,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 63.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $530.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $82,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $276,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $82,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $276,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $196,583.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,313 shares of company stock worth $367,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.