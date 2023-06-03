Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,156,042. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

