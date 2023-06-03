Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.