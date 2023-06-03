Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:IIPR opened at $68.77 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $137.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.27. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 127.89%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

