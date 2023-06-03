Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 247,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,282,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teekay by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 555,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teekay by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 783,311 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Teekay by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 797,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 536,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Teekay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

TK opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.87. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

