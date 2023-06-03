Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.78. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $71.69.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

