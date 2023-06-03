Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 27,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total value of $3,256,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,848 shares in the company, valued at $56,483,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 27,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total value of $3,256,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,483,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,945 shares of company stock worth $7,971,206 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

