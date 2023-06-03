Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQSP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $29.98 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $228.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,869,084.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $768,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 745,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,126,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

