Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 51,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 275,981 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in James River Group by 83.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 832.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 170,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in James River Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $752.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JRVR. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

James River Group Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.