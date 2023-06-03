Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,111 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,867 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $6,742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 327,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 127,352 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,989,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 18,387 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,794.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 18,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,794.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,733 shares of company stock worth $1,222,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 6.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading

