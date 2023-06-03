Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,440 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $93.88.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

