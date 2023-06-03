Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TC Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in TC Energy by 56.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 379.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of TRP opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.