Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 155,663 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 155,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after acquiring an additional 373,482 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,711,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,251,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

MUFG opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

