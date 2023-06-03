Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DX opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is -458.82%.

Insider Transactions at Dynex Capital

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 8,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,458.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DX. TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

