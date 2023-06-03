Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,584 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,029.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,344 shares in the company, valued at $326,815.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,660 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $43,627.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,029.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,660 shares of company stock valued at $156,577. 4.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 7.3 %

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

HTBK stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.94. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Heritage Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

