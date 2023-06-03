Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 49.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,165,000 after buying an additional 3,408,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after buying an additional 281,141 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the period.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

