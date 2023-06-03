Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,504 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,766,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,721,000 after buying an additional 173,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,740,000.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,774.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ATGE opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.