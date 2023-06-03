Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,638 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GameStop by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 174,176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in GameStop by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 1,299.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 989,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

GameStop Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.