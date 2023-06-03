Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,821 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New York Times by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $42.40.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

New York Times declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

