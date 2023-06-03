Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,824 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Financial Institutions stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Financial Institutions

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Robert N. Latella bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel M. Gullo acquired 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,083.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $222,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Featured Articles

