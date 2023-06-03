Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth $1,232,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 218,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VSE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

VSE Stock Up 5.5 %

VSEC stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.48. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.34 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.