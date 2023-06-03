Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,472 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $13,906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after buying an additional 143,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of MHK stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

