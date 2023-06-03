Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,958 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 194,055 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

