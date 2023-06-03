Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,300 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 12,725.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,961.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INBX shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.